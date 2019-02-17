Daryle Keith Rose, 62, of Greenbrier passed away February 10, 2019. He was born April 14, 1956 in Conway to Daryle O. and Wanda Rose. Keith was a great golfer and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his father Darlye O. Rose.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daryl Keith Rose.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Brittney Rose (Rodney Wadlow), son, Peyton (Ashley) Rose, six grandchildren, Isabelle Rose, Woody and Whitley Newton, Kinzey Rose, Khloe Carter and Ramee Wadlow, one great granddaughter, Maddison, mother, Wanda Rose, brother, Rick Rose and many more family and friends.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019