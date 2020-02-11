|
David Darrell Bearden, 62, of Guy passed away on February 7, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1958 in Conway, Arkansas to Darrell Bearden and Bessie Tarkington Bearden.
David graduated in 1976 from Guy Perkins School, he joined the Army National Guard for 22 years before retiring. David was employed at Walmart in Clinton.
David is survived by his children, Michael (Kendall) Bearden, Phoenix Bearden; mother, Bessie Bearden; brother, Rick Bearden; grandchildren, Ryan Bearden, Paige Bearden and Jordon Bearden. Two special aunts, Dean Bryant who was like a second mother, he knew he could depend on Dean. Charlene Fortner even though David was 13 months older they were just like brother and sisters; very special friends and neighbor, Brenda Dowdy; extended family, father-in-law, Johnny Young; brother-in-law, Joey (Candice) Young, of Rose Bud; Judy (Robert) Looser, Linda and Jerry Lonvagin of Oklahoma.
David was proceeded in death by his wife of 35 years, Martha Jane (Young) Bearden; father, Darrell Bearden; mother-in-law, Mattie Young.
Visitation will be at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Funeral will be at Rose Bud Assembly of God on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:00pm with Brother Doug McClure and Brother Blakely officiating, burial following to Rose Bud Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020