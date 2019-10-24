Home

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
Burial
Following Services
Crestlawn Memorial Park
1995 - 2019
David Douglas Obituary
David Hamilton Douglas was born on June 7, 1995 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff Arkansas.

David attended school 1st through 12th grade in Conway. After graduation in 2014 he attended University of Central Arkansas and graduated in 2018 with a degree in Business Management. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

David is survived by his parents Roy Stuart Douglas (Elissa) and Nancy Jane McKay Morris (B.J.) both of Conway, his beloved grandmother Babbie - Bonnie McKay, his Aunt Suzanne McKay, cousin Caroline Rodgers (Cheney), and his uncle James McKay III. David is also survived by his sister Lily Douglas, his aunt Janie Johnson and cousins Kimberly Briggs (Scott) and Drew Douglas (Anna).

David is predeceased by his grandfathers: Rev Jim McKay and Col Marion Johnson and grandmother GiGi - Evelyn Steed Johnson, his brother Cameron Williams and cousin Forrest Levan.

David was a life-long Christian; he loved music, his friends and family.

He loved the outdoors and spending time fishing with his stepdad B.J. and his father Stuart. He was a Hog Fan and a very kind person. He will be missed by all that knew him.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that everyone express love to those close to them.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with Rev. Michael Roberts. Visitation will begin one hour prior at Noon. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

Online Guestbook available www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019
