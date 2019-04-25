David F. Skelton, 76, of Conway passed away April 22, 2019. He was born September 23, 1942 in Conway to the late Jacob Yoes and Mary Louise Skelton. David was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway. He was a member of Conway Jaycees, Knights of Columbus, and Conway Marine Corp. League. David served in the Marines during Vietnam. After serving in the Marine Corp. David returned to Conway and began his career with Jack Tyler Engineering Company in Little Rock, Arkansas. He later became general manager of the Fraleigh Company in North Little Rock Arkansas. In 1983 he founded and was owner of Industrial Power and Components Company in Conway, Arkansas. David was a giver; always kind and generous. He is preceded in death by his parents, mother and father in-law, Bill and Pauline Freyaldenhoven, and two brothers, Dan and James Albert Skelton.
David is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Skelton, two sons, James F. Skelton and Matthew D. (Amy) Skelton both of Conway, daughter, Amy Skelton (Jay) Guthrie of Fayetteville, two grandchildren, Taihlor Flowers and Sarah Skelton both of Conway, sister, Marion Swift, brother, Walter Skelton, many nieces, nephews, other family and friends
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the St. Joseph School Endowment Fund.
Rosary will begin at 6:00 P.M. with Visitation following until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019