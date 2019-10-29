|
David Scott Brainerd, age 49, of Vandervoort, Arkansas passed away on
Monday, October 21, 2019 at the University of Arkansas Medical Center in
Little Rock from a massive brain hemorrhage. He was born on Thursday, March
12, 1970.
David was a member of the First Christian Church in Mena. David was a loving
husband, father, son, brother, uncle and a great friend and will be missed
by all who knew him.
David is survived by wife, Shlinda Brainerd of Vandervoort; two sons, Jack
Brainerd and Paul Brainerd both of Conway; two daughters, Brandi McMellon of
Mena, Anna Brainerd of Conway; his father and mother, Philip and Mary Lou
Brainerd of Mena; two brothers and sisters in law; one grandson, Blaine Davy
of Mena; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and
friends.
A memorial service was held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the
First Christian Church in Mena.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Arkansas
Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019