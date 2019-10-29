Home

Bowser Family Funeral Home - Mena
2608 Hwy 71 S
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-4477
David Scott Brainerd


1970 - 2019
David Scott Brainerd Obituary
David Scott Brainerd, age 49, of Vandervoort, Arkansas passed away on
Monday, October 21, 2019 at the University of Arkansas Medical Center in
Little Rock from a massive brain hemorrhage. He was born on Thursday, March
12, 1970.

David was a member of the First Christian Church in Mena. David was a loving
husband, father, son, brother, uncle and a great friend and will be missed
by all who knew him.

David is survived by wife, Shlinda Brainerd of Vandervoort; two sons, Jack
Brainerd and Paul Brainerd both of Conway; two daughters, Brandi McMellon of
Mena, Anna Brainerd of Conway; his father and mother, Philip and Mary Lou
Brainerd of Mena; two brothers and sisters in law; one grandson, Blaine Davy
of Mena; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and
friends.

A memorial service was held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the
First Christian Church in Mena.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Arkansas
Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202.

Online Guestbook: www.bowserffh.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019
