David Wayne Mack
Our Son, Father, Grandfather, Brother and friend, David Wayne Mack made a trip to his Heavenly home on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born on June, 29th , 1960 in Conway. He will be remembered by a plethora of family members, friends and by all who knew him by his positive attitude and spirit. He was a friend to everyone. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Janis and Jim Davidson, a son Kaleb Mack (Kristina), Brother Roy Mack (April), former wife Mary Mack, step children Angie Harness, Donnie Gilliam and nine grandchildren. And a very special thanks to his friend Shanda Gilmore who provided great care for him during the final weeks of his life.
He was preceded in death by his Dad, Ralph Mack Jr., Grandparents Ralph Mack Sr., Zoë Mack, Exel and Esther Howard. For many years David operated Mack's Gun & Knife Shop at Pickles Gap Village that his parents Ralph and Janis Mack purchased in 1985. He was a collector of sports memorabilia and had a love of music. But most of all David was an encourager and will always be remembered for his positive, uplifting posts on Facebook each day. Funeral arrangements by Roller-McNutt in Greenbrier, Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Funeral Service at Lifesong Baptist Church, 10 Church Street, in Greenbrier at 1 p.m. Wednesday, conducted by his brother Reverend Roy Mack and Reverend Freddie Mark Wilcox. Memorials may be made to Lifesong Baptist Church. Burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery. Paul Bears to be announced later.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019