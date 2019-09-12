|
|
Deana Lea Dewey, 77, most recently from Conway, but Heber Springs and Vilonia were considered home, passed away, Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Deana was born on September 28, 1941 in Vancouver, Washington, to Lester and Bernice Russell. She was raised in Portland, Oregon with her sister Phyllis Jean and brother Gary Wayne Russell. She was married to the love of her life, Thomas Errol Dewey for 50 years.
Since moving to Conway, Deana also came to love her new church family here at Friendship Baptist Church in Conway.
Deana is survived by her three loving daughters, Penny (Brian) Ratliff, and children Averi, Aidan, and Colin,of Conway, Heather (Randy) Gilbert, and children Leo and Russell, of Kearney, MO, and Heidi Eubanks, and children Lindzie and Bradley, of Vilonia, niece, Alyssa Hash, nephew, Jayce Hash; and her sister-in-law, Kathy Russell.
Deana was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Errol Dewey; parents, Lester & Bernice Russell; sister, Phyllis Hash; brother, Gary Russell; brother-in-law, Edward Hash; and nephew, Alan Hash.
Visitation will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church of Conway, and the Celebration of her life will also be held at Friendship Baptist Church at 1:00pm on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019