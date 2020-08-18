1/
Deana Wilhide
1932 - 2020
Modeana Ramsey Wilhide (Deana) born February 18, 1932 in Marianna, Arkansas. Died August 12, 2020. Pre-deceased by one daughter Modeana Diane Wilhide, Her parents Alford and Ollie Rambo Ramsey, two sisters and two brothers-in-law, two brothers and one sister-in-law. Survivors are one son and daughter-in-law, J.D. and Michelle Wilhide in Fairview, Tennessee; four granddaughters, Kim of Jonesboro, Arkansas; Brittany of Charleston West Virginia; Shawn of The Netherlands, and Claire of Fairview, Tennessee. Five great grandchildren Elijah, James, Madison, Gabriel, and Charlotte. Three nieces Jamie Tate of Stoneville, Mississippi, Debbie Wilson of Albion, New York, and Deann Scarbrough of Crawfordsville Florida; five nephews Joe Armstrong of Normal Illinois, Larry Williams of Galveston, Texas, Brian, Lee, and James Ramsey of Vilonia, Arkansas. Several great and great-great nieces and nephews. A number of cousins, dear friends, and heart adopted nieces and nephews.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
