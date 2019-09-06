Home

Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Bigelow Baptist Church
Deborah Worpell


1950 - 2019
Deborah Worpell Obituary
Deborah June Worpell (nee Scruggs) was born November 25, 1950. She joined the celestial choir August 30, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Schuch (of Bigelow), her son Christopher Breytspraak (of Conway), her sister Ann Slead (of Washington) and her husband Gerry Worpell (of Michigan). She also had two grandsons, Alexander and Christopher Schuch. She was proceeded in death by her parents Jack and Maurice Scruggs.
Deb loved horses and dogs and was hastened by both across the rainbow bridge. Deb never met a stranger-her smile was contagious and her kindness endless. Deb gave selflessly to everyone whose life she touched. Heaven has gained a brilliant light and an angelic voice.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday September 7th at 2:00 pm at Bigelow Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sallis Ranch Large Animal Rescue in Greenbriar, Arkansas or Conway Animal Rescue.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019
