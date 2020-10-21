Delbert Massey of Conway passed into eternal life on October 16, 2020. He was born on January 13, 1935 to Guy and Willie Massey of Leslie, Arkansas.
He attended the University of Central Arkansas (then ASTC). He was married to the former Geneva Treat Massey for almost 66 years.
Delbert worked at Boeing Aircraft in the 1950's and then worked in Kansas City, Indianapolis, South Bend, and Conway in the construction business until his retirement. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Conway and a 32nd degree Mason.
Delbert is survived by his wife, Geneva, his son, Gary Massey, his daughter, Terri Garrison and son-in-law, Danny. His grandchildren include Cory Massey (Macy), Clay Garrison (Whitney), Kaitlen Gober (Kale), Chelsea Miller (Chase) and Kami Garrison. He also had seven great-grandchildren; Avery, Bentley and Brooks Garrison, Knox, VeraKate and Elle Gober, and Braylan Massey.
Visitation will be from 10am to 2pm Wednesday, with family present from 1pm to 2pm at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway. A service honoring Delbert's life will follow at 2pm. Burial will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to First Baptist Church of Conway.
