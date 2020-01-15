|
|
Delmer Darrell Bearden, 87, passed away on January 12, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1932 in Quitman, Arkansas to Jack Bearden and Bernice Tanner Bearden.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was in the United States Army and served in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Norman Bearden; sister, Nelda Hill; daughter in law, Jane Bearden; sister in law, Dessie Hart.
Delmer is survived by loving wife of 64 years, Bessie Tarkington Bearden; sons, David Darrell Bearden, and Ricky Dale Bearden; grandson, Michael; granddaughter, Phoenix; great grandchildren, Ryan, Page, Jordon; sister in law, Dean Bryant, Charlene Fortner; lots of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the First Pentecostal Church in Guy, Arkansas from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Funeral will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at First Pentecostal Church in Guy, Arkansas at 1:00pm with Brother Michael Blakley officiating, burial will follow to Copperas Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020