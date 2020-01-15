Home

Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
Guy, AR
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
Guy, AR
Delmer Darrell Bearden


1932 - 2020
Delmer Darrell Bearden Obituary
Delmer Darrell Bearden, 87, passed away on January 12, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1932 in Quitman, Arkansas to Jack Bearden and Bernice Tanner Bearden.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was in the United States Army and served in the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Norman Bearden; sister, Nelda Hill; daughter in law, Jane Bearden; sister in law, Dessie Hart.

Delmer is survived by loving wife of 64 years, Bessie Tarkington Bearden; sons, David Darrell Bearden, and Ricky Dale Bearden; grandson, Michael; granddaughter, Phoenix; great grandchildren, Ryan, Page, Jordon; sister in law, Dean Bryant, Charlene Fortner; lots of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the First Pentecostal Church in Guy, Arkansas from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Funeral will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at First Pentecostal Church in Guy, Arkansas at 1:00pm with Brother Michael Blakley officiating, burial will follow to Copperas Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020
