Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Loyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise (Johnston) Loyd


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise (Johnston) Loyd Obituary
Denise (Johnston) Loyd, 59, of Enola, went to be with the Lord, February 27, 2020. She was born in Conway, Arkansas, March 16, 1960, to the late Leon and Mary (Fason) Johnston. Denise was a long-time member of Barney Baptist Church. She enjoyed her time and coworkers at the Arkansas Dept. of Emergency Management. Denise was a loving mother and Grammy; she loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. She was her grandchildren's biggest supporter no matter what activities they were participating in. Her hobbies included singing at church, quilting, traveling, and working in her flower garden. Denise was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Brother, Bobby Johnston.

She is survived by her three children, Jeremy (Shannon) Lasley of Enola, AR, Kyle (Kayla) Lasley of Barney, AR, and Angel (Joe) Woodward of Avon, Ohio, seven grandchildren, Peyton Lasley, Jasper Lasley, Dallyn Lasley, Lillian Johnson, Lacey Johnson, Kylie Jo Lasley and Kentley Lasley, Sister, Rhonda Johnston, Aunt, Pat Shofner, and many more family and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00-8:00PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Burial following at Brown Cemetery in Enola, Arkansas.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -