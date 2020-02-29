|
Denise (Johnston) Loyd, 59, of Enola, went to be with the Lord, February 27, 2020. She was born in Conway, Arkansas, March 16, 1960, to the late Leon and Mary (Fason) Johnston. Denise was a long-time member of Barney Baptist Church. She enjoyed her time and coworkers at the Arkansas Dept. of Emergency Management. Denise was a loving mother and Grammy; she loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. She was her grandchildren's biggest supporter no matter what activities they were participating in. Her hobbies included singing at church, quilting, traveling, and working in her flower garden. Denise was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Brother, Bobby Johnston.
She is survived by her three children, Jeremy (Shannon) Lasley of Enola, AR, Kyle (Kayla) Lasley of Barney, AR, and Angel (Joe) Woodward of Avon, Ohio, seven grandchildren, Peyton Lasley, Jasper Lasley, Dallyn Lasley, Lillian Johnson, Lacey Johnson, Kylie Jo Lasley and Kentley Lasley, Sister, Rhonda Johnston, Aunt, Pat Shofner, and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Burial following at Brown Cemetery in Enola, Arkansas.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 29, 2020