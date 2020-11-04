Dennis Joseph Becvar, 77, of Vilonia, went to be with the Lord peacefully with his daughters by his side, on November 2, 2020. He was born September 6, 1943 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Joseph and Caroline Becvar. Dennis was a devoted family man and a man of God; who loved his animals. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping and the beach. Dennis retired in 1982 after 21 years in the U.S. Air Force; 8 years as a missile mechanic and 11 years and 11 months as a Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Technician. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Virginia Lee Becvar, daughter, Rebecca Brown.
Dennis is survived by his daughters, Sonya (David) Danner, Tonya (Stephen) Lott, and Amy (Chris) Ward, four grandchildren, Dillon Danner, Christen Danner, Jacob (Destiny) Lott, and Jordan Lott, sisters, Audrey Mehlhouse and Kathy (Skip) Trainer, brother, Daniel (Vicki) Becvar, and many more family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Arkansas at 10411 W. Markham Suite 130, Little Rock, AR, 72205.
Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM with family present from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00PM at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
