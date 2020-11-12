1/1
Dewey Simmons
1941 - 2020
Dewey Simmons age 79, was born December 8, 1941 in Centerpoint, Arkansas to Ishamael and Juanita (Gunter) Simmons. He served in the Army for Vietnam on January 24, 1964 and served honorably for 2 years earning the Vietnam Service Medal and Armed Forces Expert Medal and received an honorable discharge on January 23, 1966. On May 28, 1967 he married the love of his life Donna Dalton in Oklahoma City, OK and came back to Arkansas and make their home in Vilonia. From the union came a son named Clayton in 1977. Dewey worked as a sheet metal worker before retiring and was an avid hunter and fisherman. More than anything he loved his grandchildren who survive him Bryson Powell, of McCloud, OK; Tyler, Trevor and Teyla Simmons of Beebe. Also surviving him is his son Clayton (Tiffany) Simmons of Beebe, brother Jim (Wanda) Simmons of Greenbriar, sister Sylvia (Lonnie) Heath of Greenbriar and many nieces and nephews. He passed away peacefully at home on November 5 surrounded by those he loved. We would like to give a very special thank you to the wonderful nurses and cna Cathy with Arkansas Hospice who helped care for him during this time.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Cancer Society, or Children's Home of Morrilton.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Guest Book

