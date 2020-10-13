1/1
Dillard Threstle Ussery Jr
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dillard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dillard Threstle Ussery, Jr, 89, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born July 18, 1931, in Little Rock, AR to Dillard T. and Oledith Ussery. Dillard was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Sue Ussery, sister, Margaret Moore and his parents.
Dillard served in the United States Army during Korea Conflict. He and his wife owned of Otasco Store.
Left to cherish his memory is his children, Greg Ussery (Vicki), Amy Prior (Ralph) and Dorie Owen (Scott), grandchildren, Jeremy Ussery, Matthew Metzger, Candice Hooper, Cody Ussery, Dustin Hartwick, Dalton Hartwick, Hunter Owen, Emily Owen, brothers; David Ussery (Nelda), Mark Ussery, Chris Ussery (Cindy), sisters; Jeanette White, and Miriam McNespey (Alex, SR). He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Paul McLeroy, and many other friends and relatives.
Graveside services will be on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at 10:00AM at Crestlawn Memorial Park. General Visitation will be on Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 9:00am to 8:00PM. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the Graveside with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved