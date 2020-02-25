Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Dixie Harrison Sowards

Dixie Harrison Sowards Obituary
Dixie Harrison Sowards, 67, of Mt. Vernon, AR, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born August 17, 1952, in Conway, AR, to the late Jesse Cecil Harrison and Dorothy Kathleen Keathley. Dixie was also preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, James "Moose" Sowards.
Dixie was a faithful member of the North Oak Church of Christ. She devoted her life to her son and took much pride and joy from witnessing his accomplishments. She rescued, cared for and rehabilitated many animals. She was passionate about her faith and shared it with those she met. Her love of music and entertainment knew no bounds and she offered to help all those around her in need. Dixie was known and will be remembered for her kind heart, strong will, beautiful voice and ability to stand out in any crowd.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; her son, Joshua Green of Hendersonville, TN; her brother, Rick Harrison and his wife, Ginger of Mt. Vernon, AR; sister, Donna Harrison of Clovis, CA; a host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00pm, Wednesday, February, 26, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be 10:00am, Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Roller-McNutt with interment to follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020
