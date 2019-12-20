Home

Don Metzger


1954 - 2019
Don Metzger Obituary
Don Metzger, 65, of Greenwood, passed away Dec 16th in his home. He was born Dec 4 1954, in Little Rock, the oldest of three children to Martha Jean Metzger and the late Raymond Metzger. He was proceeded in death by his brother Glenn Metzger.He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn Metzger, five children Mark (Becky) Oliver, Michael (Renee) Oliver, Kimberly (Rick) Pringle, Tammy (Michael) Miller, Michelle (Michael) Metzger-Woole, brother Larry Metzger, sister Carol Trout, 11 grand children, and many other family and friends. Visitation will be Dec 21 at 9:00 am with service follwing at 10:00 am at the McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood Arkansas.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019
