1/1
Donal (Don) Lee Wharton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donal (Don)'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donal (Don) Lee Wharton, 83, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born June 29, 1937 in Vilonia, AR to Elmer and Julia (Sellers) Wharton. Don was preceded in death by his sister Freda Price and his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Peggy (Sam) Wharton,of the home, Step-sons, Greg Kelley (Lori Sams) and Karry (Deanna) Kelley, grandchildren, Cody (Savannah) Kelley, Keevin Kelley, Nikki (Blake) Pederson, Wesley (Hayliegh) Kelley, great grandchildren, Alaina Poe, Adalynn Kelley, Jameson Kelley and Carson Pederson, brother-in-law, Bud Price (Dottie Mansfield), nephew Rick (Connie) Price, and sister Pam Rinholt. Don is also survived by other friends and relatives that loved him.
Don graduated high school in 1956. He worked for the Houston Bigelow Bus Company before he went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad where he retired after 35 years in 1998. Don and Peggy were married for 35 years, and lived in the Conway area for many years. He loved racing motorcycles; he raced and was involved with his nephew Rick Price and grandson Cody Kelley in many racing adventures.
A Graveside Service will be held on August 20, 2020 at 2:00PM at Cypress Valley Cemetery, Vilonia, AR.

Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cypress Valley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved