1/1
Donald E Lock
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Lock, Sr., 84, of Conway, went to be with the Lord October 4, 2020. He was born January 1, 1936 in Conway, AR to the late Ernest J. Lock Sr. and Mary Catherine (Bruich) Lock. He was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway and the Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th Degree. Donald retired from Ironworkers Local 321 of Little Rock, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, James Lock Sr., Alvin Lock, Clarence Lock and Ernest Lock, Jr.

Donald is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Linda Lock, son, Donnie E. (Amy) Lock, Jr. of Conway, daughter, Annette C. (Johnny) Barcelles of Greenbrier, five grandchildren, Jonathan Barcelles, Jessica Barcelles, Aubrey Lock, Harrison Lock and Foster Lock, sister, Mary Lock Weber of Heber Springs, brother, A. Dennis Lock of Conway, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosary will begin at 11:00AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Tony Robbins officiating and Entombment will be at St. Joseph Mausoleums.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Joseph's School Endowment Fund.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved