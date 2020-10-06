Donald E. Lock, Sr., 84, of Conway, went to be with the Lord October 4, 2020. He was born January 1, 1936 in Conway, AR to the late Ernest J. Lock Sr. and Mary Catherine (Bruich) Lock. He was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway and the Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th Degree. Donald retired from Ironworkers Local 321 of Little Rock, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, James Lock Sr., Alvin Lock, Clarence Lock and Ernest Lock, Jr.
Donald is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Linda Lock, son, Donnie E. (Amy) Lock, Jr. of Conway, daughter, Annette C. (Johnny) Barcelles of Greenbrier, five grandchildren, Jonathan Barcelles, Jessica Barcelles, Aubrey Lock, Harrison Lock and Foster Lock, sister, Mary Lock Weber of Heber Springs, brother, A. Dennis Lock of Conway, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary will begin at 11:00AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Tony Robbins officiating and Entombment will be at St. Joseph Mausoleums.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Joseph's School Endowment Fund.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway