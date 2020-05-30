Donald G Gaddie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Gean Gaddie

Donald G. Gaddie, 74, of Independence, MO passed away May 27, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Services will be at a later date.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
(816) 796-8600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved