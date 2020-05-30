Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Donald Gean Gaddie



Donald G. Gaddie, 74, of Independence, MO passed away May 27, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Services will be at a later date.



Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store