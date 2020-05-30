Donald Gean Gaddie
Donald G. Gaddie, 74, of Independence, MO passed away May 27, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Services will be at a later date.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 30, 2020.