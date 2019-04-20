Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Gregory "Greg" Wren. View Sign

Donald Gregory "Greg" Wren, 71, born in Dermott, AR on May 1st, 1947 to Don and Jeanne Wren, passed away on April 17th, 2019 in Conway, Arkansas surrounded by family and friends.



Greg was preceded in death by his beloved parents, and his brother in law, Allan Bruner. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pamela Anne (Porter) Wren of Conway, AR; daughters Amber Vicory (Mike) of Covington, LA; Ashlie Wills (Eric) of Conway, AR; Ali Blanchette (Richard) of Tampa, FL; grandchildren Walker Wills, Wren Wills, Anna Vicory, Ben Vicory, Beckett Blanchette, Parker Blanchette, and Reese Blanchette and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Greg graduated from Little Rock Central High School in 1965, where he was a member of the football team and track team. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Central Arkansas receiving a Bachelors of Science. At UCA, he was an active member of Sigma Tau Gamma where he made some lifelong friendships. Greg was also a 4-year letterman of UCA's swim team. He then earned his Certificate of Physical Therapy at Baylor University in Dallas. He's been a licensed Physical Therapist in Arkansas since 1971.



Greg's love for helping people drew him to the medical field. Greg and Pam started Conway Physical Therapy in 1974. They played a huge role in bringing direct services to this area of the state. They were very involved in the Arkansas Physical Therapy Association where Greg served as President.



In 1993, Greg was elected as State Representative of the 44th District of Arkansas, serving three two-year terms. During his time in the legislature, he brought much attention to the therapy field and served as Vice Chair of the budget committee, Vice Chair of the Health, Welfare, and Labor committee, and Vice Chair of State Agencies and Government Affairs. Greg was patriotic and loved his time as a public servant.



Greg believed his greatest achievement was his family. If you ever crossed paths with Greg it was immediately evident how much he loved his "girls." The love multiplied as he was given the gift of seven grandchildren that he adored. That adoration was returned in equal. "Grumpy" was known for spontaneous dance parties, making silly faces, providing meals, and a calm reassurance that they were loved beyond measure.



Greg was instantly attracted to Pam as she was different than any woman he had ever met. He pursued her fiercely because he could see she was his perfect balance. He told jokes, and she laughed. They were dedicated, loyal, and a wonderful example of a real marriage for their girls. He was a loving husband, doting father, and proud grandfather.



Greg had many talents. He often expressed himself through thoughtful poems and silly songs. He had a deep desire to provide for his family and would pursue various businesses with passion, including building a gymnastics and dance center so his girls would have the best available to them. He was intelligent and loved crunching the numbers for any possible business venture, investment, or just out of curiosity.



He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Conway. He was a founding and active member of the Koinonia Sunday School Class, he attended discipleship classes where he challenged everyone to ask and answer the hard questions, and he supported and volunteered with Ozark Mission Project. His love of the Lord was truly evident in the way he lived his life.



Greg loved entertaining others with his great sense of humor. He had a tremendous heart and was a friend to many in every walk of life. He exemplified Christ's call to love your neighbor. He often invited friends to celebrate the holidays with his family if he was worried they may have no place to go. He often showed his love through cooking and was quite the chef. Greg decided to pick up painting at age 60. He attended weekly art classes and was a talented artist. He was an avid UCA Bear and Arkansas Razorback fan and loved motorcycle trips with friends. He and Pam loved cruising, traveling, and family vacations.



Greg's life will always be cherished. His legacy lives on in the lives of his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 22nd at 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church; 1610 Prince St., Conway, AR., with a visitation to directly follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to FUMC Conway, Ozark Mission Project, UCA Foundation, or another local charity. Donald Gregory "Greg" Wren, 71, born in Dermott, AR on May 1st, 1947 to Don and Jeanne Wren, passed away on April 17th, 2019 in Conway, Arkansas surrounded by family and friends.Greg was preceded in death by his beloved parents, and his brother in law, Allan Bruner. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pamela Anne (Porter) Wren of Conway, AR; daughters Amber Vicory (Mike) of Covington, LA; Ashlie Wills (Eric) of Conway, AR; Ali Blanchette (Richard) of Tampa, FL; grandchildren Walker Wills, Wren Wills, Anna Vicory, Ben Vicory, Beckett Blanchette, Parker Blanchette, and Reese Blanchette and many beloved nieces and nephews.Greg graduated from Little Rock Central High School in 1965, where he was a member of the football team and track team. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Central Arkansas receiving a Bachelors of Science. At UCA, he was an active member of Sigma Tau Gamma where he made some lifelong friendships. Greg was also a 4-year letterman of UCA's swim team. He then earned his Certificate of Physical Therapy at Baylor University in Dallas. He's been a licensed Physical Therapist in Arkansas since 1971.Greg's love for helping people drew him to the medical field. Greg and Pam started Conway Physical Therapy in 1974. They played a huge role in bringing direct services to this area of the state. They were very involved in the Arkansas Physical Therapy Association where Greg served as President.In 1993, Greg was elected as State Representative of the 44th District of Arkansas, serving three two-year terms. During his time in the legislature, he brought much attention to the therapy field and served as Vice Chair of the budget committee, Vice Chair of the Health, Welfare, and Labor committee, and Vice Chair of State Agencies and Government Affairs. Greg was patriotic and loved his time as a public servant.Greg believed his greatest achievement was his family. If you ever crossed paths with Greg it was immediately evident how much he loved his "girls." The love multiplied as he was given the gift of seven grandchildren that he adored. That adoration was returned in equal. "Grumpy" was known for spontaneous dance parties, making silly faces, providing meals, and a calm reassurance that they were loved beyond measure.Greg was instantly attracted to Pam as she was different than any woman he had ever met. He pursued her fiercely because he could see she was his perfect balance. He told jokes, and she laughed. They were dedicated, loyal, and a wonderful example of a real marriage for their girls. He was a loving husband, doting father, and proud grandfather.Greg had many talents. He often expressed himself through thoughtful poems and silly songs. He had a deep desire to provide for his family and would pursue various businesses with passion, including building a gymnastics and dance center so his girls would have the best available to them. He was intelligent and loved crunching the numbers for any possible business venture, investment, or just out of curiosity.He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Conway. He was a founding and active member of the Koinonia Sunday School Class, he attended discipleship classes where he challenged everyone to ask and answer the hard questions, and he supported and volunteered with Ozark Mission Project. His love of the Lord was truly evident in the way he lived his life.Greg loved entertaining others with his great sense of humor. He had a tremendous heart and was a friend to many in every walk of life. He exemplified Christ's call to love your neighbor. He often invited friends to celebrate the holidays with his family if he was worried they may have no place to go. He often showed his love through cooking and was quite the chef. Greg decided to pick up painting at age 60. He attended weekly art classes and was a talented artist. He was an avid UCA Bear and Arkansas Razorback fan and loved motorcycle trips with friends. He and Pam loved cruising, traveling, and family vacations.Greg's life will always be cherished. His legacy lives on in the lives of his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 22nd at 2 p.m. at First Methodist Church; 1610 Prince St., Conway, AR., with a visitation to directly follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to FUMC Conway, Ozark Mission Project, UCA Foundation, or another local charity. Funeral Home Roller-McNutt Funeral Home

650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

(501) 327-7727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close