Donald "Don" Ray Ward of Guy passed away March 12, 2019 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway. He was born September 5th, 1946 to Zelda Mae (Jones) Ward and the late Marvin Junior Ward. He was a cattle farmer, retired dairy farmer, employee of International Shoe Company, Manager for R. G. Barry, SAS Shoe Company and Munro & Co., Inc. He served several terms as councilman for the City of Guy and served in the Army National Guard of Arkansas as a Staff-Sergeant E-6 for the 172nd Heavy Equipment Maintenance Company, Heber Springs. He was a Methodist.



Don is survived by his wife of 49 years, Suellen (Glover) Ward, two sons, Jason (Tabatha)Ward and Brian (Mona)Ward of Quitman; sister Donna (Mike) Harris of Conway, brothers Pat (Christa) Ward of Hensley and David (Karla) Ward of Quitman; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sharon and Dwight Rimmer of Guy; grandson, Collin Ward of Quitman; grandchildren, Daphnee and Blake Patrom and Kassy Kirkland of Quitman, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, aunts and uncles.



Don was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Junior Ward and brother, Marvin Clayton Ward.



Don loved his family, enjoyed fishing and riding in his Kubota to check cattle with his devoted dog, Roscoe. He will be missed by family and friends.



Visitation for Don will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Guy, Arkansas. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Brothers Jason Ward and Sonny Harvison officiating. Interment will follow the service at Copperas Springs Cemetery in Guy, Arkansas.



Pallbearers are Brian Ward, Jimmy John Ward, Cade Ward, Jed Ward, Rob Rimmer and Carl Baker. Honorary pallbearers are Stanley Ward, David Tennyson, Rickey Wiedower and Jerry Bruce Rowlett.



650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

