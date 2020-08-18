Donald Wayne Miles, 66, went to see Jesus on August 14, 2020, due to an infection of his brain. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Griffin Leggett in Conway, Arkansas. Myron Milholland will be officiating the service. The viewing will be from 12-2 pm, with the service beginning at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway, AR.
The pallbearers will be Chuck Snyder, James "JB" Box, Layne Miles, David Ray Harlan, Larry Miles, Gary Miles, JP Miles, and Bub Miles.
Don was born on May 24, 1954 in Dermott, Arkansas to Charles and Jeanette Miles. He graduated from Nemo Vista High School, where he was the President of his class. In his youth he was active in the rodeo. His hobbies were hunting and cooking. Don was a retired truck driver.
Don was a man who loved the Lord. He gave his testimony many times over the years after he survived seven malignant brain tumors in 2005. He had a one of a kind deep voice and loved to sing gospel hymns.
He loved his family immensely and was a sweet and generous soul.
Don is survived by his wife, Glenda Miles; daughters, Rebekah Craft (Jonathan), Whitney Fleming (Jason), and Andrea Standridge (Rustin); step-mother, Mildred Miles; sister, Myra Miller; brother, Matt Miles; 7 grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Miles; father, Charles Miles; and sister, Sherry Keathley.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Don's name to the National Brain Tumor Society or the Alzheimer's Association
.