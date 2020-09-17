Donnie Jeanne Sartain Hoisager, 88, passed away September 14, 2020. Born March 2, 1932 Vilonia, Arkansas to the late Rev. Ernest and Jennie (Parker) Simmons, Widow of Willie
Her husband Willie preceded her in death on April 11, 1998. After his death, Donnie moved to Little Rock and continued as a caregiver to Mrs. Dowell until her death in 2004. Donnie returned to Cleburne County to live and on July 27, 2010, she married Ray Hoisager. Within a few years, Donnie began to develop dementia. Ray made a promise to take care of her at home, and true to his word, he was her caregiver until the day she passed away. Donnie had accepted Jesus as her personal savior and was a former Sunday School teacher. She was currently a member of Rose Bud First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and her first husband, she was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters, Doyle (Alice May) Simmons, Darrell (Mary) Simmons, Dexter (Audrey) Simmons, Dennis (Jackie) Simmons, Dorothy Simmons, Drucie (Tom) Fortner, Delma (Waymon) Harris, Dorcas (Rev. J. B.) Measel, and Doris (Gene) Shaw, and her son-in-law, Clifton Stark.
Donnie is survived by her husband, Ray Hoisager of Rose Bud; two daughters, Pat Ellis and husband, Tom, and Peggy Stark, all of Heber Springs; three grandchildren, Lauren Hoisager Wilson, Seth Stark and wife, Amanda, and Bradley Stark and wife, Holly;
one great-granddaughter, Ruby Grace Stark; two stepchildren, Gayle Ramsey of North Little Rock and David Hoisager of Jacksonville; two stepgrandchildren, Nicolas Ramsey and Nathan Ramsey and wife, Tasha; and three stepgreat-grandchildren; and her caregivers, Lila Schneider and husband, Frank, of Pangburn and little Punkin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as other relatives and her many friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Cleburne County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bennie Foster officiating. Memorials may be made to the Southern Baptist International Mission Board, Elite Hospice of Searcy, Alzheimer's Association
, or Cleburne County Library.
Arrangements by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc