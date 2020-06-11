Dora Etta Manuel Engles Taylor Franks, 101 of Batesville passed away June 8, 2020 at Woodlawn Heights Nursing Home in Batesville. She was born April 22, 1919 in Salado, Arkansas to William Thomas and Callie Rosenbaum Manuel. She was 1938 graduate of Desha High School. She loved both flower and vegetable gardening, canning, cooking elaborate meals, embroidery and quilting, but most of all she loved her family and spending time with them.

Dora Etta was very active member of Calvary Baptist Church from 1946 until recent years. She sang in the church choir for more than 50 years, served as Sunday School secretary for 50 years and taught Discipleship Training for 35 years. She also participated in other church activities and served on various church committees, leaving an example of faithful service and dedication to the Lord and His church.

She married Allen Ray Engles of Salado in 1938 and became a widow in 1945 when Allen Ray was killed in World War II. She married Eli Taylor in 1947 and they were married for 45 years. During those years she worked at Sterling Store in Batesville and at various county offices. She then began working at the State Revenue Office and served as a Revenue Agent for several years until her retirement in 1980. She married Gaylon Franks in 2000 and they were married for eight years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Allen Ray Engles, Eli Jackson Taylor and Gaylon Franks; one brother, Cleo Manuel and one sister, Frances Manuel Head.

Survivors include one son, Larry Allen Engles (Coralee) of Magness; daughters, Vanita Taylor Cartwright (Roy) of Southside and Gay Taylor Bowling (Jim) of Conway; special niece and nephew,Lesa Head Perry of Little Rock and Rick Head of North Little Rock; and also a son and daughter, Peggy Williams and Roger Franks (Donna); five grandchildren, Kelli Engles Blackman (Darren), Mark Cartwright, Aaron Cartwright (Robyn), Craig Bowling (Elizabeth) and Callie Bowling and five great grandchildren; also grandchildren, Douglas Pierce (April), Jon Pierce (Beth), Ashley Taylor (Ryan) and Natalie Fuller (Rod) and eight great grandchildren.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville with Bro. Randy Scott officiating. Burial will follow in the Egner Cemetery at Salado with arrangements by Qualls Batesville Funeral Service.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the church.

Pallbearers will be Ken Ray, Chris Perry, Greg Huskey, Darren Blackman, Danny Mitchell and Ronnie Brooks.

