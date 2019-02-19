Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Doris Etta Carmichael, 83, of Conway peacefully gained her Angel wings February 17, 2019. She was born June 22, 1935 in Mt. Ida to the late Mr. and Mrs. Duncan. Doris was of the Baptist faith. She retired after many years as a caregiver at Conway Human Development Center. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, and two children, Lecia and Mark Carmichael.



She is survived by her son, Alan (Julie) Carmichael of Guy, and sister-in-law, Margo Thorn of Guy.



Visitation will begin at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 Tuesday at the Funeral Home with Burial following at Sharon Cemetery in Naylor, Arkansas.



In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Timeless Guys and Dolls at P.O. BOX 201 Conway, Arkansas 72033 for Recreational Therapy for people with Dementia.



The family would like to extend a special "Thank you" to St. Andrew Nursing and Rehab, Conway Regional and Hospice Home Care for their loving care shown.



Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 19, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close