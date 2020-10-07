Doris Lee (Beaver) France, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 in her home with her family, on October 4th 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents William Wesley lee beaver and Julia Mae Wilborn, her husband of 55 years James Howard France Sr, her son, Mark France, daughter Elizabeth France, her brothers Dewitt Beaver, Calvin Douglas Beaver "Uncle Bubba," and sisters Margaret Horne, and Bernice Young.

Doris is survived by her son, James Howard France Jr. (Rhonda Dixon) of Conway, daughter Patricia Walcott (Jim) of Florida, grandsons, Ryley France of Milwaukee, Zachary France (Courtney) of Little Rock, and Jacob Dixon of Conway. Her granddaughters, Hannah Dixon of Conway, Nicki France (carlos) of Los Angeles, her daughter in laws Patty France of Little Rock, Diane France of Milwaukee, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris graduated high school in Memphis, Tennessee and was a homemaker for many years raising her children before finishing up her career working in customer support for Arkansas Power and Light. She spoke of that job fondly and was proud of her service there where she received several awards for her dedication over the years. Those of you close to her know that she did everything with detail and class. She and her late husband James France Sr. supported Conway Cradle Care for many years were honored and recognized for their continued support. She attended the Presbyterian Church in Conway unable to do so anymore.

Doris, known as Dory to those close to her, was an avid knitter and has been known to knit scarfs and hats for many. You could often find her working out at Conway Regional Fitness Center well into her 80's. She was also known for her rum cake. You knew you were special when you received one of her famous rum cakes.

The family would like to recognize the "village" who cared for her and our family over the last several years. There were many. Thank you to John Paul Henderson, Norene Ealy, Cindy Dycus, Kathy Traylor, Nakedra Morris, Leeann Johnston, Christie Dumboski and her daughter Kati, and Arkansas Hospice whose help was what allowed us to keep her home as she requested.

Her amazing life will be celebrated at Griffith Leggett funeral home 1751 Dave Ward Drive on Thursday October 8, 2020 with visitation at 10, services at 11 and graveside following.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Faulkner County Humane Society. As there was always an animal in her lap. Ken Jordan officiating the services.

