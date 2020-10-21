1/
Doris Marie Catt Bell
1935 - 2020
Doris Marie Catt Bell age 85, of Pearson, Arkansas, passed away October 13, 2020. Born on May 18, 1935 in Knobel, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Dale Logan Catt and Hazel Hancock Catt.

Doris was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was active in the community, working at numerous businesses in and around Heber Springs, Arkansas. One of her favorite jobs was working for the Community Action Program of Central Arkansas (C.A.P.C.A.) with the Head Start Program, where she impacted the lives of children and families. Those who knew and loved her appreciated her unselfish, giving spirit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years Eugene Bell, her son Randal Bell, her brother Ronald Catt and her sister Garonda Stevens.

She is survived by her children Franklin Bell of Conway, Arkansas, Johnny Bell and his wife Angela of Benton, Arkansas, Ronny Bell and his wife Sharon of Grovetown, Georgia and Susan Setzler and her husband Jesse of Conway, Arkansas, her grandchildren Jeremy Bell, Lisa Hickey, Chase Hickey and Clay Hickey, and her 4 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include her siblings Betty Bowers of Corning, Arkansas, Jack Catt and wife Dee of Knoxville, Tennessee, Larry Catt and wife Shirley of Corning, Arkansas, Roger Catt of Imperial, Missouri, Shirley Flowers and husband William of Heber Springs, Arkansas, Garry Catt of Arnold, Missouri, Dena Dodd and husband Bobby of Corning, Arkansas and sister-in-law Judy Catt of Corning, Arkansas. Mrs. Bell is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 8:00am – 5:00pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Olmstead Funeral Home. with a graveside service at 11:00am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Cleburne County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Conway Human Development Center.

Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 21, 2020.
