Dorothy Ann Hoyt Keathley, 89, passed away in her home surrounded by family on June 11, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Adona, Arkansas on December 24, 1930 to Blanche and Henry Hoyt and then lived most of her life, and raised her family in North Little Rock.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, and three siblings, Jerome "Jack" Hoyt, Henrietta Hoyt Zimmerman, and Loretta Hoyt McKee.
She is survived by her children, Anita Gay Spencer, Roger Keathley (Kim), Sam Keathley, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Dorothy never missed one of her kids' ballgames or a good yard sale. She dearly loved her family and they will miss her greatly. The family will have a memorial gathering at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith – North Little Rock Funeral Home.
Online guestbook at www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Dorothy was born in Adona, Arkansas on December 24, 1930 to Blanche and Henry Hoyt and then lived most of her life, and raised her family in North Little Rock.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, and three siblings, Jerome "Jack" Hoyt, Henrietta Hoyt Zimmerman, and Loretta Hoyt McKee.
She is survived by her children, Anita Gay Spencer, Roger Keathley (Kim), Sam Keathley, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Dorothy never missed one of her kids' ballgames or a good yard sale. She dearly loved her family and they will miss her greatly. The family will have a memorial gathering at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith – North Little Rock Funeral Home.
Online guestbook at www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 13, 2020.