Dorothy Ann Hoyt Keathley
1930 - 2020
Dorothy Ann Hoyt Keathley, 89, passed away in her home surrounded by family on June 11, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Adona, Arkansas on December 24, 1930 to Blanche and Henry Hoyt and then lived most of her life, and raised her family in North Little Rock.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, and three siblings, Jerome "Jack" Hoyt, Henrietta Hoyt Zimmerman, and Loretta Hoyt McKee.
She is survived by her children, Anita Gay Spencer, Roger Keathley (Kim), Sam Keathley, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Dorothy never missed one of her kids' ballgames or a good yard sale. She dearly loved her family and they will miss her greatly. The family will have a memorial gathering at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith – North Little Rock Funeral Home.
Online guestbook at www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
