Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Dorothy Ann Rowe


1934 - 2019
Dorothy Ann Rowe Obituary
Dorothy Ann "Walls" Rowe, 84, of Conway, passed away August 11, 2019. She was born September 17, 1934 in Conway, to the late William Levi and Mattie Hassell Walls. She retired after many years from Conway Human Development Center. Dorothy was a lifelong member of Oak Bowery Baptist Church in Conway. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Steve Wilson and Keith Rowe, sister, Kathrine Shaw, brother, Bill Walls, son-in-law, Bill Thompson and great granddaughter, Leah Marie Estes.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of over 47 years, Bobby Neil Rowe, sons, Billy Reed (Delila) of Vilonia, Kelly Rowe (Kim) of Sheridan, Randy Rowe (Terri) of Conway, two daughters, Kimberly Balentine (Tommy) of Vilonia and Cindy Gebhardt (Michael) of Cabot, 20 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and many more family and friends.

The family would like to extend a Special Thank you to Kindred Hospice for the support and love shown to our mom and family.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Conway Human Development Center or Kindred Hospice.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will begin Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30AM at Oak Bowery Baptist Church in Conway with Burial following at Oak Bowery Cemetery.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019
