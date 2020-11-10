1/1
Dorothy Faye Starkey Herzer
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Faye Starkey Herzer, age 89, died November 6, 2020. She was born in Conway, Arkansas, August 20, 1931 to the late William T. Starkey and Edith M. Adcock Starkey. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert (Bob) Herzer, her son, Jessie Dalton (J.D.) Herzer, nine brothers and one sister. Dorothy lived and worked in Wichita, Kansas for 40 years. During that time, she owned her own business and was voted to be one of the best donut shops in the area. She was a very dynamic person, hard-working individual, always in motion and very determined in every job she undertook. She worked for Hendrix College Food Service after moving back to Arkansas.

She is survived by her son, Larry Herzer, sister, Evelyn Starkey Burnett, 3 sisters- in-law, Janelle Starkey, Bettye Starkey, Glenna Starkey and many Nieces and Nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday November 8, 2020 4-6 PM at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday November 9, 2020 at 2 PM at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Wooster, Arkansas.

Donations can be made to Pleasant Valley Cemetery, c/o Cindy Beckman, 17 E. Jericho, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058 in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Leggett - Conway Funeral Home
1751 Dave Ward Dr
Conway, AR 72034
501-327-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved