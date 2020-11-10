Dorothy Faye Starkey Herzer, age 89, died November 6, 2020. She was born in Conway, Arkansas, August 20, 1931 to the late William T. Starkey and Edith M. Adcock Starkey. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert (Bob) Herzer, her son, Jessie Dalton (J.D.) Herzer, nine brothers and one sister. Dorothy lived and worked in Wichita, Kansas for 40 years. During that time, she owned her own business and was voted to be one of the best donut shops in the area. She was a very dynamic person, hard-working individual, always in motion and very determined in every job she undertook. She worked for Hendrix College Food Service after moving back to Arkansas.



She is survived by her son, Larry Herzer, sister, Evelyn Starkey Burnett, 3 sisters- in-law, Janelle Starkey, Bettye Starkey, Glenna Starkey and many Nieces and Nephews.



Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday November 8, 2020 4-6 PM at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday November 9, 2020 at 2 PM at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Wooster, Arkansas.



Donations can be made to Pleasant Valley Cemetery, c/o Cindy Beckman, 17 E. Jericho, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058 in lieu of flowers.

