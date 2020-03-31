Home

Griffin Leggett - Conway
1751 Dave Ward Dr
Conway, AR 72034
501-327-5000
Dorothy Mae Dycus


1929 - 2020
Dorothy Mae Dycus Obituary
Dorothy Mae Dycus

Mayflower, AR age 90 passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2020. Dorothy was born December 27, 1929 in England, AR the daughter of the late Mal & Ellar Waddles. She is survived by her  8 children, Edgar (Angie) Waddles of North Little Rock, Tommy (Sylvia) Dycus of Cabot, Bobby (Pam) Dycus of Scott, Larry Dycus of Mayflower, Garry Ducus of Mayflower, Julie (Dennis) Johnson of Quitman, Debra (Ronnie) of Conway and Lisa (Rex) Goff of Mayflower; 16 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren; brother James Waddles of Scott; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 69 years Wilburn in 2017, also her grandson Thomas Shane, sister Lucille Harman and brother Wink Walls. Dorothy will be greatly missed. Pallbearers will be Brett Dycus, Heath Dycus, Jason Dycus, Taylor Humphrey, David Johnson and John Johnston. Honorary Pallbearers are Dennis Johnson, Ronnie Heffington and Rex Goff.

Due to the Corona Virus and Arkansas State limitation on group gatherings, the service for Dorothy will be held at the convenience of the family. Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband Wilburn in the Mayflower Cemetery. Please visit our website www.griffinleggetconway.com to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 31, 2020
