Dortha Lorene Heffington, 83, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born October 16, 1936, in Conway, AR to Bill and Dell Burks. Dortha was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Heffington, daughter, Lori Heffington and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Douglas (Trina) Heffington, daughter, Staci (Joe) Martinez, grandchildren, Emma Heffington, Jay Heffington, Matthew Martinez, Laura (Nick) Pearce, Morgan (Nick) Carter and Madison Martinez. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and many other friends and relatives that love her.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00AM at Roller McNutt Funeral home in Conway. Visitation will be on Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM from Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020