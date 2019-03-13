Doyce M. Hall, 81, of Little Rock, died March 10, 2019. He was the son of Elmer and Verlie Presley Hall. He grew up at Guy, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: J.D., Valda, Robbie, and Glenn.
Survivors are his wife, Janet; his children, Kevin, Klay, and Kelly; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Faye Hooten (Clark) of Guy, Carolyn Winberry (Tom) of Searcy; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13th, at PineCrest Memorial Park, Alexander, AR, followed by the funeral at 12 noon.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019