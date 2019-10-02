|
Duncan Morris Hight, 69, passed away peacefully in Little Rock, AR, on September 27, 2019, with his family by his side.
Duncan was born on October 2, 1949, in Morrilton, AR, to George T. Hight, Sr., and Sarah Lillian (Duncan) Hight. He was the grandson of the late Percy and May Belle Hight and the late Iva and Frank Duncan.
Duncan retired from Rock-Tenn after 26 years. He had been a resident of Greenbrier, AR, for 38 years until recently when he moved to Conway, AR, to be closer to his wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, George T. Hight, Jr., and infant sister, Kendrick Ellen Hight. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Melissa Hight; children, Ryan Hight (Kelly) of Greenbrier, AR, John Hight and Kyle Hight of Conway, AR, Heidi Hight of Holland, AR, and Seth Fisher of Conway, AR; his sister, Deanna Briggler (John) of Farmington, AR; 10 grandchildren, Dylan, Dalton and Lilly Hight of Claremore, OK, Kylee Hight of Greenbrier, AR, Gabriel and Roman Hight of Conway, AR, Kobyn Hight and Kingston Hight Young of Greenbrier, AR, Olivia and Emma Hillis of Greenbrier, AR; nieces and nephews, Dawnelle Hight McAlister (Scott) of Fayetteville, AR, Tania Hight of Austin, TX, Chris Hight of Gautier, MS, Cole Hight of Denver, CO, Randi Briggler Rogers (Daniel) of Fayetteville, AR, Trent Harris (Katelin) of Heber Springs, AR, and Drew Harris (Catelynn) of Conway, AR, and several great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 12pm – 1pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019, with services beginning at 1pm at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be; Jim Beardsley, Doug Bell, Dalton Hight, Dylan Hight, Tim Snowden, and Doug Stacy. Honorary pallbearers will be; Lilly Hight, Kylee Hight, Gabriel and Roman Hight, Kobyn Hight, Kingston Young, Olivia, and Emma Hillis.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shaver, Davita Dialysis, Dr. Fish, and the staff at Family First Primary Care for the care shown to Duncan.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019