|
|
Dylan Thomas Murphy, of Rosston went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 14th, 2019. He was born Thursday, November 11, 1982 in Texarkana, Texas to Mary Murphy Biddle and Russell (Rusty) Keith Bratcher. Dylan was employed by Industrial Services and Sales and enjoyed traveling all over the United States with his job. He never went far without his fishing pole and loved anything outdoors. Dylan never met a stranger and had an infectious smile that lit up the room.
He is preceded in death by his father, his maternal grandmother Ramona Murphy paternal grandfather Carrel E. Bratcher, Uncle Michael E. Bratcher, Aunts Deborah A. Davis Heath and Sandra K. Davis Roberts.
Left to cherish his memory include his Mother and step-father Vince Biddle, son Haydien Bryant (Conway) brother Jeremy Biddle (Rosston), Alison Biddle ( Lexington, SC), grandmother Eleanor Gaddy Bratcher (Conway) grandfather Ron Murphy ( Hot Springs Village), grandparents Charles and Nancy Biddle ( Rosston), Aunts Martha Murphy (Pagosa Springs, CO), Gena Bunker and Russ (Conway),Uncles Andy Murphy and Shelley (Hot Springs), Tim Murphy and Diane ( Delta, CO), Ron Murphy and Kelia (Prescott), Victor Biddle and Connie ( Rosston) , Scott Loe and Vanessa (Rosston, AR), Rex Davis and Jenny (Vilonia), all of his cousins who loved and adored him and a host of friends too numerous to count.
A Memorial Service will be held September 21, 2019 at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home in Arkadelphia at 1:30 pm. Dylan lived life to its fullest and had a larger than life personality and we invite all who knew and loved him to come celebrate with us. Visit our online guestbook at www.ruggleswilcox.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019