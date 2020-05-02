Earl Whitworth, 82, of Chicago, IL departed this life on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Conway, AR.
He is preceded in death by his mother Annie (Wright) Whitworth, father Sam Whitworth,wife Reva Conner Whitworth, brother George Whitworth and sister Martha Fuller.
He is survived by two sons, Samuel Whitworth and Leroy Coleman; step daughter Patricia Connors; two brothers Clarence and Morris Whitworth; five sisters Irene Simpson, Ada Gilbert, Sarah Lee Wilson, Helen Patterson, Marie Waltersand a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, Monday, May 4, 2020 at the funeral home chapel. Interment Sinai Cemetery in Conway, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
He is preceded in death by his mother Annie (Wright) Whitworth, father Sam Whitworth,wife Reva Conner Whitworth, brother George Whitworth and sister Martha Fuller.
He is survived by two sons, Samuel Whitworth and Leroy Coleman; step daughter Patricia Connors; two brothers Clarence and Morris Whitworth; five sisters Irene Simpson, Ada Gilbert, Sarah Lee Wilson, Helen Patterson, Marie Waltersand a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, Monday, May 4, 2020 at the funeral home chapel. Interment Sinai Cemetery in Conway, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 2, 2020.