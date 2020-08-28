Earlean Holmes Woods, 85, of Conway, AR departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born March 30, 1935 in Sumner, MS to the late Will Earnest Holmes and Busby Alberta Wheeler.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, LeRoy Homes and Eddie Walker.
She is survived by her husband James Wood of Conway, AR;three brothers James Wheeler, Jessie Wheeler and Paul Michael Wheeler, all of South Haven, MI; two sisters Elizabeth Smith of Portage, MI and Betty Rayford of Grand Rapids, MI; godchildren Diana Maria Martinez and Susan Martinez-Dolman, both of Bronx, NY and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friend.
Walk Thru Visitation will be held 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Friday,August 28, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held 10:00 am,Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Caney Cemetery in Conway, AR.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com