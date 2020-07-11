1/1
Earnestine Grissom Newberry
1926 - 2020
Earnestine Grissom Newberry

Age 94 of Holland, AR passed away on July 9, 2020 at her home. She was born February 11, 1926 the daughter of the late Earnest E. and Lena Simmons Grissom. She is survived by her sister Jean Melton; sister in law Doris Grissom; several nieces and nephews; special friends Charlie Parsons and Nick Maynard. Earnestine was predeceased by her loving husband Weldon Newberry, her parents and siblings, Delbert Martin, Flossie Wathall, Lucille Honeycut, Dorothy McElroy and Earl Grissom. Earnestine was a member of the Oakland United Methodist Church, she enjoyed traveling around the state singing at churches and the Faulkner County Singing Convention.

A graveside service will be held Sunday July 12, 2020 11:30 AM at the Oakland Cemetery, 756 Highway 287, Holland, AR. Arrangements entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home. Please leave condolences at www.griffinleggettconway.com

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jul. 11, 2020.
