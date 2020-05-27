Edda M. Oertell
Conway, AR Age 87 passed away on May 24, 2020. Edda was born September 24, 1932 the daughter of the late Major Leva & True Loney Perrin Love in Norman, AR. She is survived by her daughter Alice (Richard) Zulpo of Bigelow, AR; two grandchildren, Nicholas Zulpo and Brittany Zulpo; several nieces and nephews. Edda was predeceased by her 4 brothers, J.W. Love, Felix Love. Loyd Love and Billy Love.
At Edda's request there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, Conway, AR. www.griffinleggettconway.com
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 27, 2020.