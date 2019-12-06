|
Eddit Earl Koonce, 58, of Mayflower, died December 3, 2019. Born December 26, 1960 in Conway, Arkansas, he was the son of Earl Wade and Wilma Jean Sherrill Koonce. He spent most of his childhood in the Bryant and Bauxite area where he lived with his father and step-mother, Margaretta Gray Koonce.
Preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Doyen Lynn Brazier; and a sister, Connie Jo Taylor, he is survived by his step-mother; and three brothers, Allen Wade Koonce, Russell David Brazier, and Scott Stover as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family who loved him dearly.
Eddie worked many years as a painter for Cramalot.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in the chapel of Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Plumerville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until service time. To sign the online guestbook, click "Add A Memory" at: www.griffinleggettconway.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019