Edgar "Ed" Lee Clark, 91, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born August 25, 1929, in Hope, AR, to the late Luther and Clara (Abbott) Clark. Ed was also preceded in death by his wife of almost 64 years, Frances Elizabeth (Ross) Clark, and two sisters, Frances Cady and Marian Huber.Ed was a pharmacist who owned and operated Clark's Drug Store on Front Street in Conway from 1964 to 1979. He was an accomplished woodworker building various furniture projects through the years that are now proudly owned throughout his family. Ed was a longtime active member of the First United Methodist Church in Conway. He served on several church committees and boards throughout the years. Ed enjoyed volunteering for his church and was often called on for his woodworking skills. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, caring for his yard and watching his bird feeders.Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; son, Steven Clark (Jerri); daughter, Karen Blackwell (Ron); grandchildren, Justin Clark (Emily), Tyler Clark (Morgan) and Hunter Clark; great-grandchild, Oliver Clark, and other family and friends.The family would like to give special thanks to Ridgemere Senior Living (Memory Care Unit) and Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion for our father.A public graveside service will be at 1:30pm, Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to: First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince Street, Conway, AR, 72034Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway