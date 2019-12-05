Home

Veasley Funeral Home & Cremations, Inc.
1111 Harkrider St.
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 358-6300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Virginia Baptist Church
14102 AR 365
Little Rock, AR
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church
321 S. Houston Pl.
Russellville, AR
Edgar McGhee Obituary
Edgar McGhee, Jr., 64, of Russellville, passed away November 30, 2019.
Visitation: Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Virginia Baptist Church, 14102 AR 365, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:00am at New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 321 S. Houston Pl., Russellville, Arkansas
Committal service and final resting place: Reeds Cemetery, Russellville, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
http://www.veasleyfuneralhome.come
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019
