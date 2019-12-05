|
Edgar McGhee, Jr., 64, of Russellville, passed away November 30, 2019.
Visitation: Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Virginia Baptist Church, 14102 AR 365, Little Rock, Arkansas.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:00am at New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 321 S. Houston Pl., Russellville, Arkansas
Committal service and final resting place: Reeds Cemetery, Russellville, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
http://www.veasleyfuneralhome.come
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019