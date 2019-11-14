Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Baptist Church
68 Church Cir
Wooster, AR 72181
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Carter Obituary
Edith M Carter, 90, of Wooster, passed away Monday November 11, 2019. She was born August 22, 1929 in El Dorado, AR to John T. and Pauline Morgan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur H. Carter; brothers, Tom Morgan and Jerry Morgan; and her parents.
She is survived by her two daughters, Joan (Ross) Hanna and Karen (Scott) Young; granddaughter Nicole (Henry) Leachman, and great-grandson Connor Leachman. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, John, Wendy, Tim and Ray; great nieces and nephews Lonnie, Bud and Lynn and many more family and friends that love her.

Funeral Service will be Friday at 1:00PM at First Baptist Church of Wooster. Visitation following after the service. Burial will be private at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -