Edith M Carter, 90, of Wooster, passed away Monday November 11, 2019. She was born August 22, 1929 in El Dorado, AR to John T. and Pauline Morgan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur H. Carter; brothers, Tom Morgan and Jerry Morgan; and her parents.
She is survived by her two daughters, Joan (Ross) Hanna and Karen (Scott) Young; granddaughter Nicole (Henry) Leachman, and great-grandson Connor Leachman. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, John, Wendy, Tim and Ray; great nieces and nephews Lonnie, Bud and Lynn and many more family and friends that love her.
Funeral Service will be Friday at 1:00PM at First Baptist Church of Wooster. Visitation following after the service. Burial will be private at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019