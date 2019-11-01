|
|
Mrs. EdnaBrown Price, 89, of Conway, AR departed this life on Sunday, October 27, 2019.She was born October 28, 1929 in Conway, AR to the late Eldridge and Arletha (Burton)Brown.
She retiredfrom Conway Human Development Center and worked for many years at ConwayRegional Medical Center. She was amember of Harrison & Willow Street Church of Christ since childhood.
She issurvived by two sons, Grindell "Speedy" (Rita) Price of Conway, AR and Scipieo(Patricia) Price of Little Rock, AR; four daughters, Vallary (LC) Mitchell ofMarianna, AR; Linda K. Mattison of Conway, AR; Chinita (Louis) Fordof Little Rock, AR and Arleetris "Lee" (Rickey) Cornett of Conway, AR; 13grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a host ofother family and many friends.
Funeralservices will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Harrison &Willow Street Church of Christ, 1130 Harrison Street, Conway, AR. Visitation6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment 12noon, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, 1501 W.Maryland Ave, North Little Rock, AR.
Servicesentrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019