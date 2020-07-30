1/1
Edna Geraldine Burch
Edna Geraldine Burch, 72, of Conway, AR departed this life on Thursday, July 23,2020. She was born to Claudia E. (Scott) Cummings and the late Leo Cummings,Sr.
She is survived by one son, Robert L. Burch; one daughter Ashley M. Burch; one granddaughter Jeniah Ava Marie Black; her mother Claudia Cummings; three sisters Shirley (Zelmor) Dorris, Barbara (Darrell) Thomas and Sandra Green; one brother Leo (Veletta) Cummings II and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Ray Cemetery in Conway,AR. A Walk-Through Visitation will be held 11:00 am - 12:00 noon, Friday, July 31, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment Ray Cemetery.

Service sentrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR.501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jul. 30, 2020.
