Edna Sue Earnhart Arnett
1946 - 2020
Edna Sue Earnhart Arnett, 73, of Wooster, Arkansas passed away on September 26, 2020. She was born in Greenbrier, Arkansas on October 11, 1946 to the late Jerry Franklin Earnhart and Mary Pearl (Blair) Earnhart.

Sue is survived by her loving husband or 43 years, Gary Arnett of Wooster, Arkansas; children, Paula (William) Winn of Wooster, Arkansas, Pam (Darrell) Horton of Conway, Arkansas, Leigh Ann (Alberto) Castellanos of Kentucky; grandchildren, Laci (Andrew) Booth, Matt (Brittney) Barnard, Zach Horton, Caroline and Sophia Castellanos; great grandchildren, Rhealea, Marlea, Beckett, Grant, Lily and Briar; brothers, Jerry Lee (Linda) Earnhart of Greenbrier, Arkansas, and Ronnie Joe (Mary) Earnhart of Jerusalem, Arkansas; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends she loved like family.

She will always be lovingly remembered as mom, sis, Aunt Edna Sue, nanny and nan.

Pallbearers will be Matt Barnard, Zach Horton, Chris Earnhart, Louis Earnhart, Allen Mallett, Al Hemmerich. Honorary pallbearer is Robbie Smith.

Visitation will be held at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 8:00am to 8:00pm with family receiving friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Funeral will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home with Brother Freddie Mark Wilcox and Brother Ed Stephenson officiating, burial following to East Shady Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 29, 2020.
