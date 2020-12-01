1/1
Edth Othelia Anthony
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Othelia Anthony, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 27, 2020 in Conway, Arkansas. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Anthony, her son, Rick Anthony (Mitzi), her daughter, Tina A. Mankey (Darrell), and brother, Charles Keathley. She had 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandsons.
Visitation schedule will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Roller McNutt – Conway. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to oneChurch of Conway missions at www.onechurchconway.com or an organization of choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved