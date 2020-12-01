Edith Othelia Anthony, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 27, 2020 in Conway, Arkansas. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Anthony, her son, Rick Anthony (Mitzi), her daughter, Tina A. Mankey (Darrell), and brother, Charles Keathley. She had 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandsons.
Visitation schedule will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Roller McNutt – Conway. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to oneChurch of Conway missions at www.onechurchconway.com
or an organization of choice.