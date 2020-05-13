Edward Charles ""Ed"" Appler
1949 - 2020
Edward "Ed" Charles Appler III 70, of Conway, Arkansas passed from this life on May 10, 2020. He was born in Hot Springs, AR on November 3, 1949 to Edward Charles Appler Jr. and Juanita Charlotte Richardson.

Ed served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1971. After his discharge from the Navy he returned to Hot Springs, AR. Shortly after his discharge from the Navy, his brother Joseph Appler introduced him to Jesus and he gave his life to Christ in 1973. Ed moved to Hawaii to serve as a missionary with Youth With a Mission (YWAM). In Hawaii he met Sharon Gaye Willard who was also a missionary with YWAM and they were married on June 5, 1976. Ed and Sharon moved back to his hometown of Hot Springs, AR and on May 16, 1977 he became the proud father of Aaron Charles Appler. On April 1, 1980 they were blessed with the birth of their second son, Andrew Joseph Appler. Ed found his passion for helping others becoming a Social Worker. He found great reward in serving those in need at homeless shelters, battered women's homes, and helping teenage moms. Eventually, he and Sharon found their calling in helping build families through adoption work. They still get Christmas cards and pictures from the hundreds of families they've helped. Ed loved helping others and gave much of his time to working with and supporting fellow Veterans through the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Sharon Appler; sons Aaron Appler (Kristin) and Andrew Appler (Whitney); grandchildren Scarlet, Gentry, Lachlan; brother Joseph Appler (Tricia) and a host of other loving family and friends.

A Family celebration of life will be held at a later date and time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville, AR. His online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
A NATURAL STATE FUNERAL SERVICE
2620 West Main Street
Jacksonville, AR 72076
(501) 982-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Sharon and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed you and Ed coming by the office. His laugh was the best. You will be in our prayers.
Melinda Reynolds
Friend
