Edward Franklin Holcomb, 82, of El Paso, Arkansas passed away at his home on February 2nd, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1936 in Bickmore, West Virginia to the late Charles Holcomb and Lucile Mullins (Foster).



Edward was retired from the U.S. Army and worked for many years at the Pine Bluff Arsenal. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his younger years he was known for his athletic ability especially in football and baseball. Edward was a wonderful husband, father, brother, and friend.



He is survived by his children, Crystal Fierro and husband, Michael of El Paso, Arkansas and Jason Matlock and wife, Michelle of Queen City, Texas; brother, Roger and wife, Wanda Holcomb of Sweeney Texas, brother Carl and wife, Kathy Holcomb of Surf Side Beach, South Carolina, sister Karen and husband, Melvin Munger of Summersville, West Virginia, brother Warren and wife Pam Mullins, sister, Nada and husband, Andy Waddell, sister, Dawn Mullins, sister, Marjorie Mullins and brother, Michael Mullins all of Maysel, West Virginia. Also survived by his grandchildren, Britney Light and husband Robert, Kimberlee Aaron, Haiden Fierro, J.T. Matlock, Macie Ayers and Matthew Ayers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years Dorothy Willine Holcomb and his parents.



A visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm, at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2:00 in the Funeral Home Chapel.



